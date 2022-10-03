Hear St Ninian’s Primary poets selected for Scottish Youth Poetry Slam live final By Debbie Clarke October 3 2022, 6.00am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Young poets at St Ninian’s Episcopal Primary School in Perth have been working hard to prepare for the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam live final. Youngsters in P5, P6 and P7 have been invited to take part, along with pupils from five other schools across the country, in the event in Perth Theatre. The live final will be held on Wednesday just a few days before schools in Perth and Kinross break off for the October holidays. Pupils at St Ninian’s Episcopal Primary have been rehearsing their poems ahead of the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam live final next week. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media What is the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam? The Scottish Youth Poetry Slam is a bi-annual event which sees Scotland’s most talented young wordsmiths go head-to-head. The last slam took place at The Beacon Arts Centre, Inverclyde in 2018. This year’s event will be hosted by poet, Tawona Earnest, in front of a crowd of around 200, including participants’ families. Pupils at St Ninian’s Episcopal Primary will recite a class poem and individual poems at the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam Live Final. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media What are the St Ninian’s pupils’ poems about? The St Ninian’s pupils wrote poems on a wide range of issues including the environment, pollution, friends and family, holidays, nature and being kind. P5/6/7 class teacher Alison McLeod said selected pupils will read a verse each from a class poem – which they all contributed to – and three or four will also read their own individual poems. Pupils at St Ninian’s Episcopal Primary all contributed towards lines for the main class poem. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media She said: “The pupils came up with their own ideas for the class poem and some of the lines they came up with were really creative! “We had poet Kevin Gilday come into the school to work with them on their poems. “Before this some of the children were not very confident about reading aloud in front of the class. “They have become much more confident now because of this experience.” Pupils at St Ninian’s Episcopal Primary have been working on their poems for the past few weeks. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Schools Guy Hawksford obituary: ‘Hero’ Kinross High teacher who survived 2004 tsunami School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly Beauty of maths embraced by Fife schools competition sponsored by The Courier - our… Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High… Can you get full marks in our S3-S4 level maths quiz and beat young… Car 'bursts into flames' outside Fife high school QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos? Our 5 favourite places in Dundee to find conkers - and what to do… SURVEY: Dundee parents express anger over school dinners - tell us what you think 10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays Most Read 1 Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party 2 Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations… 3 Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill… 4 Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path 18 5 Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show 6 Dairsie road reopens after car bursts into flames in crash 7 Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters 4 8 Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated 9 When George Best pulled on a Dundee shirt and celebrated with cocktails in the… 10 Colleges offer warm spaces and breakfast clubs as cost-of-living concerns grow More from The Courier 'You have no authority' — Rosyth woman jailed for contempt after bizarre court rant LISTEN: When George Best visited Dens Park 40 years ago 3 St Johnstone talking points - including why Stevie May's second spell is BETTER… Fife creep who sexually abused child at teenage house party avoids jail after 'stopping… When George Best pulled on a Dundee shirt and celebrated with cocktails in the… Stevie May: The feelgood factor is back at St Johnstone but the best is… Editor's Picks Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show LISTEN: When George Best visited Dens Park 40 years ago Meet the Fife baby whisperer helping your little ones get the best night’s sleep When George Best pulled on a Dundee shirt and celebrated with cocktails in the Dens Park bath Fife creep who sexually abused child at teenage house party avoids jail after ‘stopping booze’ Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations marking Commonwealth Games glory Are NHS staff in Tayside and Fife set to strike as winter hits? Conservatives say they would give farmers and rural communities a dedicated source of funding if they were in power Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill fireworks display