Hear St Ninian’s Primary poets selected for Scottish Youth Poetry Slam live final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young poets at St Ninian’s Episcopal Primary School in Perth have been working hard to prepare for the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam live final.

Youngsters in P5, P6 and P7 have been invited to take part, along with pupils from five other schools across the country, in the event in Perth Theatre.

The live final will be held on Wednesday just a few days before schools in Perth and Kinross break off for the October holidays.

What is the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam?

The Scottish Youth Poetry Slam is a bi-annual event which sees Scotland’s most talented young wordsmiths go head-to-head.

The last slam took place at The Beacon Arts Centre, Inverclyde in 2018.

This year’s event will be hosted by poet, Tawona Earnest, in front of a crowd of around 200, including participants’ families.

What are the St Ninian’s pupils’ poems about?

The St Ninian’s pupils wrote poems on a wide range of issues including the environment, pollution, friends and family, holidays, nature and being kind.

P5/6/7 class teacher Alison McLeod said selected pupils will read a verse each from a class poem – which they all contributed to – and three or four will also read their own individual poems.

She said: “The pupils came up with their own ideas for the class poem and some of the lines they came up with were really creative!

“We had poet Kevin Gilday come into the school to work with them on their poems.

“Before this some of the children were not very confident about reading aloud in front of the class.

“They have become much more confident now because of this experience.”