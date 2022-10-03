Hear St Ninian’s Primary poets selected for Scottish Youth Poetry Slam live final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hear St Ninian’s Primary poets selected for Scottish Youth Poetry Slam live final

By Debbie Clarke
October 3 2022, 6.00am

Young poets at St Ninian’s Episcopal Primary School in Perth have been working hard to prepare for the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam live final.

Youngsters in P5, P6 and P7 have been invited to take part, along with pupils from five other schools across the country, in the event in Perth Theatre.

The live final will be held on Wednesday just a few days before schools in Perth and Kinross break off for the October holidays.

Pupils at St Ninian’s Episcopal Primary have been rehearsing their poems ahead of the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam live final next week. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

What is the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam?

The Scottish Youth Poetry Slam is a bi-annual event which sees Scotland’s most talented young wordsmiths go head-to-head.

The last slam took place at The Beacon Arts Centre, Inverclyde in 2018.

This year’s event will be hosted by poet, Tawona Earnest, in front of a crowd of around 200, including participants’ families.

Pupils at St Ninian’s Episcopal Primary will recite a class poem and individual poems at the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam Live Final. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

What are the St Ninian’s pupils’ poems about?

The St Ninian’s pupils wrote poems on a wide range of issues including the environment, pollution, friends and family, holidays, nature and being kind.

P5/6/7 class teacher Alison McLeod said selected pupils will read a verse each from a class poem – which they all contributed to – and three or four will also read their own individual poems.

Pupils at St Ninian’s Episcopal Primary all contributed towards lines for the main class poem. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

She said: “The pupils came up with their own ideas for the class poem and some of the lines they came up with were really creative!

“We had poet Kevin Gilday come into the school to work with them on their poems.

“Before this some of the children were not very confident about reading aloud in front of the class.

“They have become much more confident now because of this experience.”

Pupils at St Ninian’s Episcopal Primary have been working on their poems for the past few weeks. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

