David Goodwillie: Clyde U-turn and terminate loan agreement with Raith Rovers

Clyde FC say they have started the process of terminating a loan agreement with Raith Rovers for David Goodwillie.

The player rejoined Clyde on loan earlier this week on loan from the Kirkcaldy side after a fan revolt over his signing.

But in a brief statement posted late Thursday evening, Clyde said it was now in the process of terminating the agreement with Raith Rovers.

“The club are tonight in the process of terminating the loan agreement with Raith Rovers for David Goodwillie,” the part-time outfit said.

Rovers have been contacted for comment, but the player, branded a rapist by a civil court in 2017, will remain contracted to the club until May 2024 despite assurances he would not play.

The striker had spent five years at Clyde before he was signed by Raith Rovers in January, a move that sparked a major protest by sponsors, fans, and board members.

Clyde faced a similar backlash after it was announced Goodwillie would return, with the entire women’s side saying they would end their association with the club.

“All of the players in the ladies team have discussed the situation with the general manager/secretary and are all in agreement that we no longer wish to play for Clyde FC.

“As a group of female footballers, all we wish to do is play the sport that we love but due to the current circumstances we are unable to do this,” the women’s team said.

North Lanarkshire Council, which owns Cumbernauld stadium where Clyde plays, wrote to the club saying Goodwillie “must not be permitted access to the stadium, for any purpose, with immediate effect”.

The council also said it would not continue their lease agreement for Broadwood when it expires next season, potentially leaving Clyde without a home ground.

We have informed Clyde FC that the council intends not to renew the lease with the club when the contract for the use of Broadwood Stadium expires in May 2023.

“The council utterly condemns all and any violence towards, or abuse of, women.

“We offer a range of services to support women who experience abuse, through Rape Crisis Lanarkshire and Aura, and we would urge anyone in this position to make contact,” the council said in a statement.