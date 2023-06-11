Delight as new Fife farmers’ market to start weeks after shock announcement

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new farmers’ market will begin in Cupar from next weekend, it has been confirmed.

The news comes three weeks after Fife Farmers’ Market left customers and traders shocked when it suddenly ceased trading.

It had been running in towns across Fife for 25 years, with several independent producers and traders on board.

The new Cupar market will begin this coming Saturday and aims to run every three weeks.

And there are also hopes it could lead to the delivery of other markets across the region.

It follows the creation of Dundee-based Market Between Two Firths, set up by Elaine Patullo.

New farmers’ market opening times will be different

Elaine, a former Fife Farmers’ Market co-ordinator, said: “I have been working closely with those interested.

“It is very much my hope that the market will focus on producers and creatives based in Fife.”

The new Fife farmer’s market will run on Crossgate from 10am to 2pm – slightly later than its predecessor.

Elaine said she hopes the new time will make it easier to explore the stalls and also visit the town.

And she added: “It will be a completely independent set-up to the original farmers’ market.”

‘Delighted’ with new arrangement

The old Fife Farmers’ Market folded after Byam Trotter, one of the directors, said it was no longer viable for him to keep going.

Byam, owner of Trotters Independent Condiments, said no-one else could be found to take over from him.

And community organisation CuparNow announced in a Facebook post on May 18 that the market had ceased trading “with immediate effect”.

The group said it was “delighted” a new market had now been arranged.