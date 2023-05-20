Fife farmers market ‘ceases trading’ with immediate effect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife farmers market ‘ceases trading’ with immediate effect

An announcement was made on Saturday saying that Cupar market would not go ahead as a result

By Lindsey Hamilton
Cupar Farmer's Market did not go ahead on Saturday. Image: CuparNow
Fife Farmers’ Market is understood to have ceased trading with immediate effect.

The farmer’s market in Cupar did not go ahead on Saturday as a result.

The reason for the end to trading has not yet been made public.

The Courier has approached the group.

Announcement

An announcement has come from the group CuparNow.

They have posted on social media informing people that as a result there was no market in Cupar on Saturday.

It says: “We have been told that the Fife farmers Market has ceased trading with immediate effect.

The farmers market in Kirkcaldy. Image: Gareth Jennings, DC Thomson

“As a result, there will be no market this Saturday (20th May).

“Sadly, the stalls we had sponsored as part of our support for the community will no longer be available to those who had requested them.

“They – together with those who have reserved a community stall in the remainder of the year – have been informed.”

Cupar market could be resurrected

The announcement adds: “We have spoken with the company that is looking to resurrect a Cupar Market under a completely new banner.

“Planning and discussions are ongoing. They are hopeful to have things in place for June onwards.

Fife Farmers Market is reported to have ceased trading.

“We have expressed our wish to support the same community stalls to benefit local groups and organisations.

“We will keep everyone posted as soon as we have more news.”

