Fife farmers market ‘ceases trading’ with immediate effect

Fife Farmers’ Market is understood to have ceased trading with immediate effect.

The farmer’s market in Cupar did not go ahead on Saturday as a result.

The reason for the end to trading has not yet been made public.

The Courier has approached the group.

Announcement

An announcement has come from the group CuparNow.

They have posted on social media informing people that as a result there was no market in Cupar on Saturday.

It says: “We have been told that the Fife farmers Market has ceased trading with immediate effect.

“As a result, there will be no market this Saturday (20th May).

“Sadly, the stalls we had sponsored as part of our support for the community will no longer be available to those who had requested them.

“They – together with those who have reserved a community stall in the remainder of the year – have been informed.”

Cupar market could be resurrected

The announcement adds: “We have spoken with the company that is looking to resurrect a Cupar Market under a completely new banner.

“Planning and discussions are ongoing. They are hopeful to have things in place for June onwards.

“We have expressed our wish to support the same community stalls to benefit local groups and organisations.

“We will keep everyone posted as soon as we have more news.”