Director reveals why Fife Farmers’ Market ceased trading as hopes emerge for new event

The market stopped operating suddenly at the weekend with the cancellation of an event in Cupar.

By Neil Henderson
Byam Trotter. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A director of Fife Farmers’ Market has revealed why the organisation was forced to cease trading.

The market, which had held events at several towns across Fife for the last 25 years, closed down suddenly at the weekend – leaving customers and traders shocked.

The monthly market in Cupar was also cancelled on Saturday.

Byam Trotter, one of the market’s directors – who joined the organisation as a trader 15 years ago – told The Courier it was “no longer viable” for him to be involved.

And he says no one else could be found to take over from him.

Bid to find new organiser for Fife Farmers’ Market failed

Byam, owner of Trotters Independent Condiments, said: “I informed the Fife Farmers’ Market committee back in October 2022 of my intention to leave but agreed to stay on while other organisers could be found to take over.

“However, that’s been unsuccessful and I’ve found myself having to devote more and more time to the organisation or markets that I simply no longer had.

“Having already continued for eight months longer than I intended, I just could not stay on any longer.

“Therefore, Fife Farmers’ Market as a registered business has ceased.”

Byam says he no longer had time to help organise the market. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Byam, who started his company – making condiments and other products – in 2009, has paid tribute to the market for giving many independent producers and small businesses an outlet to sell.

He said: “There’s no doubt that over the last 25-plus years the farmers’ market has been a stepping stone for people in Fife who are passionate about food.

“It provided a platform for them to get their products to customers.

“It’s helped benefit the Fife economy over those years too.”

Hopes for new Cupar market

However, there are hopes that a new event could be established in Cupar.

Dundee-based firm Markets Between Two Firths is planning to reinstate a market in the town in the near future.

Owner Elaine Patullo, a former Fife Farmers’ Market co-ordinator, says she is working hard to make regular markets a reality again.

The farmers’ market in Cupar. Image: CuparNow

She said: “It will be a completely independent set up to the original farmers’ market and I’m aiming for a much wider market remit than has existed previously.

“However, the emphasis – as much as is possible and practical – will be on Fife businesses and artisan local producers.

“I want to attract new traders as well as providing a regular event for many of the existing farmers’ market businesses and producers.”

Conversation

