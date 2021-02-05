Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Tributes have been paid from the world of comics and in his home area of Angus to celebrated artist and cartoonist Frank McDiarmid following his death at the age of 85.

In a distinguished career, he became known as the ‘Master of Cheekery’ through the antic of his most popular creations.

Born in Clydebank, Frank was brought up Moss Park, Glasgow and attended the city’s Allan Glen’s school.

© Paul reid

Following two years of RAF National Service, he moved to Dundee in 1955 to train as a comic artist with D C Thomson.

It was the beginnings of a career which would see him become one of the profession’s most celebrated names.

His work on comics including the Beano and Dandy saw Frank draw famous figures such as Roger the Dodger, which he continued to do after turning freelance more than a decade later.

Frank also applied his skills to straight art in titles such as Rover, Hotspur, Wizard and Adventure.

Best known for Cheeky work

He was best remembered for Cheeky and drew at least two thirds of that comic’s characters, including the title figure as well as Posh Claude, Lily Pop and Walter Wurx.

Frank admitted to being “gloriously happy” seeing his work on display in newsagents up and down the country.

He continued to receive fan mail and requests to draw Cheeky for special occasions and said he was always happy to oblige.

© Paul Reid

Frank later moved to Carnoustie with his late wife, Moira, and latterly to Arbroath.

He served as chairman of Carnoustie Community Council and in Arbroath was past president of the town’s Musical Society and president of the Art Society.

Frank introduced Rotary Arbroath Day to showcase the towns many organisations and Rotary club members paid tribute to him at their latest weekly meeting, staged online due to the pandemic.

He also served with the Arbroath Courthouse Trust to secure the building for local community ownership, a goal which was achieved at the end of last year.

A long-standing supporter of both Arbroath Cricket Club and Arbroath FC, he owned the Turnkey Gallery in the town for many years.

As well as teaching art, his other works including landscapes were appreciated by a wide audience and he had a two-month display at Stracathro Hospital in 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Helen, three children, three stepchildren, ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.