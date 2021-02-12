Man taken to hospital following two-car crash on A90 in Angus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on one of the busiest roads in Angus.

A Ford Mondeo and an Audi A4 collided on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road near Stracathro at about 9.20am on Friday.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene.

One man was injured in the collision and has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Traffic Scotland warned motorists to approach the area with caution following the crash on the southbound section of the A90.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash on the A90 southbound near Strathcathro around 9.20am on Friday, February 12.

“The crash involved two cars – a Ford Mondeo and an Audi A4.

“One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance for treatment.

“The road did not need to be closed.”

Winter roads endure in Angus

It is not known if winter weather conditions were a factor in the crash.

The incident comes after Angus was hit by further heavy snow, causing widespread problems on the region’s roads.

Tayside was hit by up to 12in of snow after freezing air swept into the region at the start of the week.

A low of -18.2C was recorded in Perthshire on what was officially the UK’s coldest night since 1995.

The blizzards brought the local area to a standstill with avalanches reported on local hills, and schools and Covid-19 vaccination centres forced to close their doors.