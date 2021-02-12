Further snow chaos in Angus delivers fresh challenge for gritter crews

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Angus roads crews have faced a new battle with the elements after a fresh overnight snowfall.

Council chiefs said conditions across the area remain tricky and they have repeated their message for people to stay at home if they can.

The overnight snowfalls saw the B978 Wellbank to Draffin road reduced to one lane around the Luckyslap area in the early hours.

Drifting snow also affected the B9128 Forfar to Carnoustie road between Draffin and Crombie crossroads.

The council has also warned that the Lumley Den area on the stretch from Petterden to Glamis is expected to remain tricky.

A council spokesperson said priority routes remain the key focus, but teams are hoping to turn their attention to residential streets.

With further snowfall overnight, the roads team continues with their work to clear the snow and ice affected roads network https://t.co/huw0yB7nZn — Angus Council (@AngusCouncil) February 12, 2021

“Temperatures, while still cold, have risen to near freezing today and the intention is to make further in-roads into residential estates in Angus wherever possible,” said the spokesperson.

“Thanks again to everyone who is assisting this effort by clearing their own roads and pathways.

“We are servicing grit bins wherever it is possible to do so.

“Not surprisingly, demand and use is extremely high.

“Evidence of how the grit is being used would again lead us to repeat our appeal that it is only used for the wider benefit of everyone in your community.”

The spokesperson added: “The over-riding advice remains the same – if you can stay home and stay safe, then please do.”