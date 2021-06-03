Peak-time parking ban at Angus schools due to child safety fears

Parking bans will be enforced at some Angus schools due to safety fears at peak times.

Traffic restrictions are to be put in place outside three schools after parents raised concerns about dangerous parking when picking up and dropping off children.

The Temporary Traffic Restriction Orders (TRRO), which come into force on Monday June 7, would prevent parents from parking on certain roads near Ferryden Primary School in Montrose, Langlands Primary School in Forfar and Muirfield Primary School in Arbroath.

Which streets will be restricted?

The roads affected are Craig Crescent in Montrose, Timbergreens in Forfar and Taranty Road and Taranty Place in Arbroath.

In these streets, parking and traffic will be restricted from 8.30am to 9.30am and 2.45pm to 3.45pm.

Those found breaching the new rules may be fined up to £50, however emergency vehicles, blue badge holders and residents will be exempt.

The rules were brought into place after a number of parents complained about driving and parking at pick-up times and are to last for the next three months.

Police: ‘Please don’t risk safety of schoolchildren’

Inspector Rik Seivwright said: “This is a perennial issue at a number of schools, not just these three, and the use of these TTROs will be examined for their effectiveness.

“While our emphasis will initially be towards informing and educating parents with regard to inconsiderate parking, the TTRO allows fixed penalty fines of £50 to be issued for contravention of the restrictions.

“Please, don’t risk a fine or, more importantly, the safety of schoolchildren, and drive and park considerately and sensibly.”