Drunken intruder jailed for sneaking into Forfar woman’s home and stealing gold rings

A drunken thief who terrified a Forfar woman after sneaking into her home and stealing from her has been jailed.

Marcin Madraszek, 28, entered through an open window, before stealing Christine McCarthy’s jewellery and a purse on Castle Street, Forfar.

He also tried to force his way into a flat a few doors down the street before being caught by the owner, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

Madraszek was arrested after approaching police officers to ask for a taxi number.

Madraszek is now locked up after a sheriff ruled there was no alternative to a prison sentence.

“You broke into homes while people were still inside them,” Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said.

“You do have a record of previous convictions and that shows you have previously received community-based disposals.

“However, that does not seem to have impacted on your behaviour and you continue to offend.”

Crept into woman’s bedroom

Ms McCarthy had locked her front door on the evening in question but had left her living room window open.

A neighbour in her block had returned home from a night out at around 1am and her friend later saw Madraszek behaving suspiciously outside the property.

Prosecutor Carol Doherty said previously: “At around 3am, the witness McCarthy was awoken by a noise and presence in her bedroom.

“After opening her eyes, she saw a figure and the accused moved towards the bed.

“She screamed and the accused immediately ran out.

“She was able to see it was a tall male, of slim build and wearing a short-sleeved checked shirt.”

Ms McCarthy’s neighbour ran upstairs after hearing her scream for help.

She was “distressed and crying” while sitting on her doorstep.

Police noticed stolen goods

Earlier in the morning, residents were disturbed after hearing noises and Madraszek, who has previous convictions from Poland and the Netherlands, was found at the entrance to the flat.

A witness asked Madraszek what he was doing and he ran off into the restaurant below the property.

He was led out after saying he was looking for Bar Central.

Police were called out to find him at 3.10am the same morning and were approached by Madraszek in the police station car park.

“Both officers noticed the male matched the description passed on in relation to the theft on Castle Street,” Ms Doherty said.

“They asked the accused to provide identification and they could see he had a brown purse protruding from a hole in his jeans pocket.

“Four gold rings, a bracelet and a lighter were also found, which were confirmed to be the witness McCarthy’s.”

Apology

Madraszek, of Bridge Street, Brechin, pled guilty to breaking into a property occupied by Naeem Rahre on Castle Street with the intent of stealing on July 7 2019.

He stole rings, a bracelet, a lighter and a purse from Ms McCarthy’s home on the same date.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “I have been instructed to apologise for his behaviour.

“He understands these are serious matters.”

Madraszek was jailed for 12 months.