Dundee man fined for being cruel to his father

A 51-year-old man has admitted acting in a cruel and unnatural way towards his elderly father by booming loud music in his ear to keep him awake.

Scott Ringsell was fined £400 yesterday after a court was told he held a music speaker to his 85-year-old father Ian’s ear.

Ringsell, Ballindean Terrace, Dundee, admitted acting in a cruel and unnatural manner towards his father in Ballindean Road on July 20 and 21.

He admitted “holding a speaker to his ear and playing loud music in order to keep him awake” when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.