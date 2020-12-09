Dundee sex offender found with haul of child abuse videos jailed for two years

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee sex offender caught with child abuse videos was jailed for two years on Tuesday after prosecutors dropped the same charges against his wife.

The couple had initially appeared in court together on an indictment alleging they had both been involved in the downloading of child pornography.

However, Adam Fraser admitted he was responsible for the series of incidents at their home while the Crown removed his wife Gail’s name from the prosecution.

Fraser, 38, admitted downloading pictures and videos at their home in Bonnethill Court, Dundee, between April 21 and June 5 2014, January 19 to March 25 2015, and December 21 2018 to May 10 2019. He also admitted having the material during the same dates.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court: “His wife was the former co-accused.”

She said the offences took place between prison terms for other sex offences.

She added Fraser was jailed for 16 months in February 2014 for having sex with a child and jailed for five and a half years for abduction, and child sex assaults in 2015.

The fiscal depute added “Confidential information was received by the police indicating that indecent images of children may be held on devices at his home.

“A search warrant was granted and the former co-accused was traced within the property. A systematic search was commenced and devices were recovered.”

She told the court that some of the illicit material was found on computer equipment which had originally belonged to the accused’s brother, who had passed away.

Police experts found a total of 789 still images and 59 videos with a total run time of more than two hours across three devices. Mrs Fraser gave a “no comment” interview.

Sheriff O’Mahoney placed Fraser on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

In the High Court in 2015, Fraser was found guilty of committing a string of sex attacks against an adult woman and a number of children.

In 2008 he brandished an air rifle at a woman and demanded that she undress in the presence of others.

Fraser previously admitted having under-age sex with a girl he met on Facebook and then forced her to give evidence against him before changing his plea to guilty.