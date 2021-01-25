Man who threw knife at terrified girlfriend in Dundee flat avoids jail

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man who threw a knife at his terrified girlfriend has been warned if he does not comply with a community payback order he will be jailed.

Nathan Edwards blamed alcohol for the attack at his girlfriend’s Dundee flat, during which he threatened to slit her throat and accused her of cheating.

The 21-year old also choked his partner during the rampage in June last year.

Edwards was given a high tariff community payback order when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing. He was remanded in when he pled guilty to the assault late last year.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony ordered Edwards, whose address on court papers was given as Polmont prison, to carry out 3o0 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within 12 months.

Edwards was also placed on supervision for two years and told not to approach or attempt to approach the victim for two years.

Sheriff O’Mahony also handed Edwards a restriction of liberty order to stay in his home between the hours of 8pm and 6am for the next eight months.

Edwards will have to appear in court for a review in two months.

Solicitor Jim Laverty, defending, said Edwards had shown remorse for his actions.

Sheriff O’Mahony said: “I am persuaded that there is a societal benefit to a community based sentence. I am going to impose an order that will not be easy.

“It is a direct alternative to custody.

“The court has invested some trust in you but be quite clear, if you breach that trust you will end up in jail.”

The court previously heard how the victim threw a can of alcohol at Edward’s face in a desperate bid to fend him off.

The row had been sparked after the “wrong money” was used to buy alcohol and escalated from there.

Edwards admitted straddling the woman on a sofa, seizing her neck, restricting her breathing, seizing her hair, dragging her into a living room, throwing a knife at her, seizing her by the body to stop her leaving, seizing her neck with both hands and choking her and throwing another knife at her on June 24.

He also pled guilty to breaching bail conditions on September 29.