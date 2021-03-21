Surge in coronavirus cases linked to student party in Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The number of Covid-19 cases linked to a student party in the West End has risen to 57.

Students who have been to a party or social gathering outside their household have been urged to book a test.

On Friday it emerged that 36 cases were discovered after a party on Springfield on March 14.

The majority of those cases were students.

A Dundee University spokesman said: “There have now been 57 positive cases among students from the university over the past few days.

“On the advice of NHS, any student, even if asymptomatic, who has been to a party or social gathering with people outside of their own household or bubble at any time from March 13 onwards should arrange to take a test as soon as possible.

“This is an essential action if we are to limit the spread of the virus in our community.

“You must not attend any parties or social gatherings outside of the current guidelines — no indoor meetings between households, and only four people from two households to meet outdoors.”

The outbreak comes after hundreds of young people gathered at Magdalen Green to celebrate St Patrick’s Day on Wednesday.

Police were seen speaking to several revellers, but did not issue any fines for breaches of coronavirus rules.