Tayside couple jailed for targeting NHS nurse during five-day crime spree

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A thieving couple who stole cars, jewellery and electrical devices during a five-day crime spree across Tayside have been jailed.

An NHS nurse and elderly couple were among those targeted by serial crooks Natalie Hawes and Guy Weston, between February 23 and 28 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Weston, 38, led police on a chase in a stolen Vauxhall Corsa across the Kingsway, before dumping the car in Errol.

Hawes and Weston have now been locked up after previously pleading guilty to a string of offences.

It was revealed Weston broke into 72-year-old Ian Wilson’s yard on Dundee’s Staffa Place and made off with a BMW 5 series and a purple Mini Cooper.

Drunk Weston parked the BMW a short distance away, before driving the Mini to Tesco Riverside.

Stole from nurse

Prosecutor Gavin Burton revealed how Hawes first targeted a 60-year-old NHS nurse at Dundee’s Inveresk Gardens between February 23 and 24 2020.

The woman heard banging after going to bed but thought it was her neighbour.

At 6am, the woman found her front door was open and her bag containing £190 of bingo winnings was missing.

A set of crystals and three crystal angels with sentimental value were also gone. The court was told how the woman “froze” after the discovery.

Police were contacted and traced Hawes, 26, in relation to another matter and she was found with the woman’s property.

BMW and Mini taken

Mr Burton described how Weston forced his way into Mr Wilson’s yard two days later.

“At 7am on February 26, Mr Wilson noticed the workshop door was wide open.

“Mr Wilson received a call that the BMW was parked nearby on Staffa Place. The keys were still in the ignition.

“CCTV shows the accused forces his way into the locked and secured workshop with a crowbar.

“The accused takes the BMW and drives out and then drives off in the Mini.”

Weston was later seen staggering after coming out of the car at the Tesco petrol station on Riverside Drive.

Another car theft

Between February 26 and 27, Weston stole a woman’s car keys from her unlocked home on Hillbank Gardens in Dundee.

Police were called and saw the car being driven on Liff Road at around 10.50pm. Officers approached the car but Weston drove off at speed.

Mr Burton said: “Blue lights and sirens were activated and the accused turned towards oncoming traffic on the Kingsway.

“The accused continued driving westbound and the pursuit was abandoned. The car was later dumped in Errol.”

Crimes outside Dundee

Weston and Hawes would then target a house on Elm Street, Errol, occupied by a couple in their 70s.

Thomas Brand noticed his patio door was open and noticed a haul of goods including electronic devices and jewellery were missing.

Police later found Hawes in a nearby garden acting suspiciously and she was discovered with some of the items.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown jailed Hawes for 15 months and imposed a 22-month prison sentence on Weston.

Weston was also disqualified from driving for two years.

‘Brazen’ thief

Speaking after their convictions, Mr Wilson “I’m very pleased to hear that he’s admitted it and he’ll be receiving a prison sentence.

“Whether it’ll make any difference or not I don’t know. I just want to put it all behind me now.

“I couldn’t believe how brazen he was. The cameras picked him up looking under doormats and windows. I don’t really think he was that bothered.”

The charges

Hawes, a prisoner of HMP Polmont Brightons, admitted stealing a handbag, a purse, £190 in cash, a bag of crystals and three crystal angels between February 23-24 2020 on Inveresk Gardens, Dundee.

She also admitted acting with Weston to break into the address on Elm Street, Errol, on February 28 2020. They stole two iPhones, an iPhone box, three watches, one Ford car key, three wallets and contents, a box containing a gold ring, an e-cigarette, two cameras, gloves, a Kindle, a pink purse, a bracelet, a jacket, a pair of scissors, a tin of tobacco and two iPads.

Weston, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pled guilty to breaking into Mr Wilson’s yard on February 26 and stealing the BMW and the Mini Cooper as well as a jacket, a crowbar and a wrench.

He also stole the Vauxhall Corsa from Hillbank Gardens before driving the car dangerously on the Kingsway on February 28 2020 by driving on the westbound carriageway into the path of oncoming traffic in order to evade police.