A heartless thief barged her way into the homes of two frail pensioners and made off with nearly £500.

A 75-year-old woman with Parkinson’s disease bravely used her walking stick to try and fight off Kelly Whyte in February.

Whyte, 41, forced her way into the woman’s sheltered housing accommodation on Dundee’s Kinghorne Road.

She also managed to enter the home of a 65-year-old man with multiple sclerosis.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the pensioners have been left “traumatised” by their ordeals at the hands of Whyte.

She is now facing a lengthy jail term and could be placed on an order designed to protect the public after her release from prison.

Barged into houses

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan revealed how Whyte, who normally lives on Dundee’s Dundonald Street, entered the vulnerable pair’s homes after saying she needed a pound and needed to use the toilet.

He said: “The first complainer was in her home at 3.25pm when she heard someone knocking the door.

“She unlocked the door and the accused barged past her and went to the living room, stating she needed a pound.

“She picked up her purse that was on a display and found it was empty.

“The complainer got a second purse and the accused snatched it and began to rifle through it.

“She retrieved £260 in notes and demanded more money.

“The complainer told the accused she wouldn’t be getting more money and struck her with her walking stick in order to get her to leave.”

However, Whyte managed to snatch a bottle full of coins, which totalled £200.

Victim left ‘badly shaken’

Around the same time, she forced her way into the other man’s home despite his best efforts to remove her.

The man threatened Whyte with the police before she eventually left with £15 from his wallet.

Mr Duncan revealed how the man was left “badly shaken” and fearful.

Police were contacted and CCTV from the area showed Whyte trying to exchange coins in a takeaway.

Whyte was traced and found to have an “irregular bulge” in her sleeve which was found to be a number of notes. A large amount of loose change was also found.

The thief tried to claim she had been to her father’s address to pick up benefit money but he denied any money had been withdrawn.

‘Despicable’

Whyte, a prisoner of HMP Polmont Brightons, appeared via video link to plead guilty to barging into the woman’s home on Kinghorne Road on February 17 before demanding money, struggling with her, robbing her of £260 in notes and a glass bottle containing £200 worth of coins.

She also struggled with a man on the same street and robbed him of £15.

Solicitor Jim Laverty conceded Whyte’s actions were “despicable” and his client fully expects a jail term.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence until later this month and ordered an assessment for a supervised release order.

He told Whyte: “A significant custodial sentence is going to be imposed in this case.”