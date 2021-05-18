Dundee Art Society announce Jonathan Hood as guest artist for exhibition

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Artist Jonathan Hood will be a guest at the Dundee Art Society’s Open Summer Exhibition.

Jonathan was born in Edinburgh and grew up in Fife and Tayside. He studied drawing and painting at Duncan of Jordanstone Collage of Art and at the Ecole des Beaux, Paris, living in France until 1981.

On his return to Scotland he became involved in the music scene, playing guitar in several bands and even wrote some of his own songs.

A full-time painter since 1986, he started in watercolour and collage and moved on to working with oil paints.

Working out of a studio in Meadow Mill, Dundee, he has been very involved in Wasps Studios open weekends, has taught painting at local night classes, run workshops.

Jonathan exhibits at various galleries across Scotland and the UK. He has also had works on show in France and Italy.

He will be a guest artist at the Society’s Open Summer Exhibition and Art Sale, where his art will be on show alongside members and other local artists.

The art show will be held at the Roseangle Gallery in Dundee, from Saturday June 5 until Sunday, June 12. Social distancing measures will be in place.

A spokesman for the society said: “Now that we can see some progress and further relaxation of restrictions we hope that as many visitors can be welcomed as possible.

“A virtual display will also be available for viewing on the Dundee Art Society Website, which is likely to continue for future exhibitions.”

You can view the virtual exhibition here.