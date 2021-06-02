Covid Scotland: 5 areas of Dundee with most cases

Areas of Dundee with the highest number of coronavirus cases have been identified as the city is kept under Level 2 lockdown rules.

Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that Dundee would remain under the current restrictions whilst Fife and other parts of Scotland move to Level 1.

It comes after a rise in cases in the area, with concerns it could prompt a move to Level 3 echoed by council leader Cllr John Alexander.

New Public Health Scotland data, updated on June 2, reveals the latest infection rates in the city as well as local hotspots.

In the seven days leading up to May 29, Dundee City had a case-rate per 100,000 population of 99.8.

This is above the Scotland average of 66.4 and more than double the rate in Angus of 36.1 per 100,000.

Five areas of the city have high rates of infections, currently classed as the second-highest alert level.

Hilltown, Stobswell, Charleston, City Centre and Law all have infection rates of 200 – 399 per 100,000.

The figure is calculated based on the number of positive tests in an area compared with its population.

Hilltown has recorded 16 cases in the previous seven days, with a population of 4,739 this gave the area a seven-day rate per 100,000 of 337.6.

Stobswell had a positivity rate over the past week of 310, the second highest across the city after Hilltown.

This was followed by Charleston, which had a seven-day rate of 305, whilst the city centre had a rate of 284.7

11 cases in the Law gave the area a rate of 232.9, whilst nine cases in Craigiebank meant the area had a rate of 209 over the previous seven days.

The higher rates will mean Dundee alongside East Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire and several other areas will remain under Level 2 restrictions.

‘Delicate and fragile point’

Speaking at an update on Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the country was at a “delicate and fragile point” in the pandemic with cases of the new Indian variant, now known as the ‘Delta Variant’, accounting for more than half of cases.

The first minister said the Levels system allowed the country to avoid a ‘one size fit all’ approach.

She acknowledged that it did mean some could see the decisions made as unfair.