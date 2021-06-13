New show displays jewellery from Dundee’s female artists

Jewellery from 100 female artists has gone on display in Dundee.

Taking place at Dundee’s Double Door Studios throughout June, 100 jewels by 100 women celebrates women’s contribution to the jewellery industry.

The exhibition features one piece of jewellery from each of the one hundred artists who have lived, studied or worked in Dundee as part of their career.

National icons such as Judy McCaig, Anne Marie Shillito and Dorothy Hogg MBE, and internationally renowned artists Lynne MacLachlan and Karen-Ann Dicken, and Dr Maria MacLennan will have their pieces on display.

One of the recent graduates taking part, Naomi Smith, also starred in the

recent TV show All That Glitters.

The pieces on show not only embody individual stories of the women who created them, but also represent the monumental contribution to the industry from practising female jewellers.

Project coordinator Ieva Jankovska said: “During this really difficult time for everyone we feel it’s even more important than ever to be able to open our doors and introduce visitors to all these wonderful makers who have come through Dundee.

“We look forward to bringing together such a diverse display of contemporary jewellery and hope the record of this project will have a lasting positive impact for the Dundee design scene and beyond.”

The exhibition, which has social distancing in place, is now open to the public until June 27.