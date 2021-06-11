Boy, 12, charged after alleged knife threat outside Dundee school

Police have charged a 12-year-old boy after a child was allegedly threatened with a knife outside a Dundee secondary school.

Officers were called following the alleged incident outside Harris Academy on Thursday, understood to have taken place during the lunch hour.

One parent said she had made a complaint to police after allegations the child threatened her son on Perth Road on Thursday afternoon, shortly before 2pm.

Council ‘following guidelines which involve police’

A Dundee City Council spokesman said the school is “following guidelines which include involving police”.

The spokesman said: “In response to an incident, the school is following guidelines which include involving police.

“Families have also been contacted. It would not be appropriate to comment further.”

Education spokesman confident in school

Stewart Hunter, the council’s education spokesman, said while he couldn’t comment on an ongoing police matter, any report of threats of violence at city schools were “concerning”.

He added: “I’m fully confident the school will deal with the matter in the most appropriate way.

“I would always say to any parent with any concerns about their child to contact the school directly, and the school will look into these matters.”

Report to be submitted

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called around 1.55pm on Thursday June 10 to reports a 12-year-old boy had been threatened with a weapon on Perth Road, Dundee.

“A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted.”

A decision on where the report will go has not been made yet, police said, as it is subject to “updates” by officers, who will decide in the coming days if it is a matter for the procurator fiscal or a children’s hearing.