Police were spat at before receiving rape and murder threats from a man caught picking flowers in a stranger’s garden.

Darren Rachwal erupted in rage after being traced to a Tesco shop following a complaint about his suspicious behaviour on Dundee’s Sherbrook Crescent.

Rachwal was seen picking flowers from a woman’s garden with a friend before openly stating he was making his way to the Kingsway supermarket.

The 29-year-old thug later spat at police officers and made a string of vile threats after claiming he was unfairly manhandled.

Serial offender Rachwal was jailed after pleading guilty to the offences at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray told Rachwal: “What we have are a series of public disorder offences where you act in the most appalling way possible to those that are simply trying to do their job.”

Vile threats

Rachwal was caught on the Sherbrook Crescent resident’s CCTV system, acting suspiciously in her garden.

The woman shouted and challenged Rachwal about his behaviour, before he picked flowers and said to his accomplice: “Ah mate I’ve got some flowers.”

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova said: “Police were contacted and numerous units attended.

“A police dog tracked the accused and another male to the Tesco car park at 11.45pm

“The accused was detained for a search and began to shout, swear and scream at officers.

“A female officer overheard the commotion and the accused turned his head, deliberately aimed and spat at her but did not make contact.”

Rachwal’s abusive tirade continued in the back of the police van.

He made remarks such as: “I’ll f****** rape your children. I’ll skull-f*** your kids.

“I hope you all get Covid and die. You’re all rapists and sex offenders. I’m going to murder your family.

“If I had a lock knife I’d take the face off you.”

Jailed

The lout made attempts to spit at officers while being taken out of the police van and while being searched at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Rachwal, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted being found on Sherbrook Crescent where it could be inferred that he intended to commit theft, on November 1.

In the Tesco car park and at headquarters, Rachwal acted aggressively towards police, shouted, swore, called them offensive names, threatened to rape and murder their families, threatened to spit on them, made threats relating to Covid-19 and threatened to slash their faces with a knife.

Rachwal repeatedly attempted to spit at PCs and struck one with a cup of water.

Solicitor Anne Duffy said Rachwal had used the garden in Sherbrook Close as a shortcut to Tesco and openly stated where he was going.

She claimed Rachwal’s actions were the result of what he believed to be heavy-handed policing.

Rachwal was jailed for 16 months.