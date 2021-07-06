Prison warning after more than £100,000 of drugs found in raids on Dundee safe house

More than £100,000 worth of drugs were found in a Dundee “safe house” in two police raids.

Police were tipped off about drug dealing from a flat on Spey Drive and found nearly 180,000 etizolam tablets and 420g of heroin during two separate searches.

Leanne McCabe, 35, is facing a jail sentence after she admitted using her flat to store the drugs.

Police raids

During the first search, officers forced entry just before 10pm and found drugs littered throughout the property.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said: “A total of 95,471 etizolam tablets were found during this search, with a maximum potential illicit value of £47,735.

“Powder at the property was found to be heroin, which weighed 35g, with a maximum value of £1,400.”

However, this would not be the last time that he police would smash their way into McCabe’s home.

Six months later, McCabe was sitting in the kitchen when the flat was raided at around 3.15pm.

Another systematic search uncovered tens of thousands of etizolam tablets and heroin weighing hundreds of grams.

Miss Irvine revealed over both searches, the heroin found weighed a total of 419.57g with a maximum potential value of £16,780.

The etizolam was estimated as being potentially worth up to £89,989 from the 227, 918 tablets that were discovered.

Prison ‘inevitable’

McCabe, a prisoner of HMP Edinburgh, gave no response after being arrested and charged.

She appeared from custody to admit being concerned in the supply of heroin, a Class A drug, and etizolam, a Class C drug, on August 16.

McCabe pled guilty to identical offences committed on February 17.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said McCabe accepted a prison sentence is inevitable.

“Whilst she did not benefit financially from her involvement in these two incidents, she understands that providing her house as a safe house was still a significant cog in the machinery of drug supply,” he told Sheriff George Way.

Sentence was deferred on McCabe until August for reports to be prepared.

Sheriff Way continued her period on remand.