Woman left covered in blood after Dundee attacker pinned her down and punched her in the face

A woman was left covered in blood after being punched and kicked on the head by a drunken thug.

Kevin McKinlay was locked up after he admitted attacking the woman at his home in Forfar in February.

The 39-year-old later dished out a torrent of homophobic abuse to police officers following his arrest.

Police had to force entry to the property on Strathmore Avenue where they found McKinlay’s bloodied victim.

She told officers: “He (McKinlay) punched f*** out me.

“Punched, kicked, you name it.”

Pinned down and punched

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the pair had been drinking vodka before McKinlay attacked the woman “without any warning”.

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland said: “He repeatedly punched the complainer on the face and head.

“She started screaming and was shouting at him to stop but he continued.

“The complainer wasn’t sure how many times she was struck by the accused but she ended up on the ground.

“He then pinned her down, preventing her from bringing her hands up and continued to punch her to the face.”

McKinlay also kicked her several times on the head before leaving the room.

During this time, the woman managed to make a brief 999 call to the police.

Entry was forced after nobody answered the door and the woman was in the living room “covered in blood”.

Homophobic abuse

McKinlay, a previous offender, was found in a nearby garden and arrested.

He struggled with police and was continually abusive towards officers, slinging homophobic insults.

McKinlay’s victim did not require any further treatment after being examined at Ninewells Hospital for cuts and bruises.

Appearing via video link from HMP Glenochil, McKinlay admitted assaulted the woman by to the head to her injury on February 21 on Strathmore Avenue, Forfar.

He also pled guilty to shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, struggling with police, threatening violence and making homophobic remarks at police headquarters on West Bell Street, Dundee.

‘Things got out of hand’

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said it was McKinlay’s position that the victim was acting aggressively while under the influence of alcohol.

He told Sheriff Ian Anderson: “There was an argument and things get out of hand fairly quickly.

“What has to be conceded is he accepts assaulting this lady.

“He is not homophobic and is at pains to stress that to me.”

McKinlay was sentenced to 12 months in prison.