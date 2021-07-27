Dundee Airport flights cancelled as staff strike goes ahead

All flights from Dundee Airport are cancelled on Thursday as staff strike action over air tower changes goes ahead.

Operator Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) confirmed the cancellations, in light of a planned strike by Prospect union members.

The one-day strike comes as an escalation in the industrial action which has been ongoing since January, against plans to centralise air traffic control.

As a result, Benbecula, Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh airports will be closed, with the exception of emergency flights, on Thursday.

The strike will take place from 00.01 on Thursday for a total of 24 hours.

Inglis Lyon, HIAL’s managing director said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this day of strike action will cause.

“The disruption will impact our passengers, airline partners and the communities we serve at a crucial time in the recovery from the effects the Covid pandemic.

“It is extremely disappointing that strike action is going ahead despite months of work with Prospect to agree a number of policies to support our colleagues’ transition to our air traffic management programme.

“We are still in talks with the union on a commuting policy and appeal to Prospect to conclude those discussions before considering any further escalation of industrial action.”

Why are air staff striking?

It comes as plans have been made by Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) to centralise air traffic control and close towers.

This means air traffic control would be centralised in Inverness.

Prospect said this will force a loss of high-value jobs and redundancies.

David Avery, Prospect negotiator, said: “Our members have been forced into this escalation of industrial action to protect the communities they serve.

“The Scottish Government has the power to step in on this debate but the minster hasn’t even taken the time to meet the local councils involved, or indeed his own MSPs, to discuss the impact of the remote towers project.

“Prospect members are not averse to change but it has to be done in a way that maintains jobs and skills in remote communities.

“HIAL needs to halt these plans now so our members can get on with their jobs.”

Dundee airport flights pre-cancelled

Loganair cancelled all flights from Dundee Airport and other impacted airports ahead of the strike action.

Customers should have received an email notifying them of the cancellation during the last few weeks.

The airline had planned provide additional seats to aid customers affected by the strike to re-arrange their travel plans with added services provided on Wednesday and Friday.

Any passengers booked to travel on Thursday are being advised to contact their airline providers for information relating to their flight.