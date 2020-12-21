Man involved in £12k Fife phone scam wouldn’t help police track down fraudsters

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

An Inverkeithing removals firm lost £12,000 in a telephone scam and one of those involved in the crime has now been jailed.

Graham Fletcher, 39, of Belsyde Avenue, Drumchapel, Glasgow, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on April 16 2018 at Flemings Removals, Belleknowes, Inverkeithing, he acquired criminal property, namely £12,000 which was transferred into a bank account in his name.

Depute fiscal Azrah Yousaf said at 2.30pm the firm received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Clydesdale Bank fraud department.

Following the call, £12,000 was transferred from the company into an account later found to be Fletcher’s.

The depute added that it was accepted that Fletcher had received a fee for allowing his account to be used.

Sheriff Charles Macnair asked why Fletcher had not helped the police track down those behind the fraud.

“He’s too apprehensive about the consequences for his family if he says where the money has gone,” replied Mr Flett.

Sheriff Macnair jailed Fletcher for seven months, telling him: “Being remorseful and not assisting in the recovery of the money do not sit well together.”