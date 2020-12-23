Fife men face weapon, assault and robbery charges following alleged BP garage raid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two men have appeared in court following an alleged armed robbery at a Dunfermline filling station.

Craig Pritchard, 42, and Keiran Pearson, 28, appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in connection with an alleged raid at the BP filling station in Bothwell Street on Monday.

Both men, who are local to the town, face charges of assault and robbery, carrying an offensive weapon and having a blade or point in a public place.

Pearson also faces an allegation of assault and attempted robbery, in addition to two charges of theft by housebreaking.

Meanwhile, Pritchard is alleged to have breached bail conditions.

Neither men tendered any plea and the cases were committed for further examination.

Both were remanded in custody.

They are expected to make another appearance before a sheriff in the next eight days.

Police launched a probe into the alleged incident on Monday, examining CCTV footage and appealing for witnesses to get in touch.