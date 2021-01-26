Fife man denies assaulting woman ‘to danger of her life’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife man is due to stand trial later this year after denying the assault of a woman to her injury and danger of her life.

Mitchell Beaton, 47, of Forres Drive, Glenrothes, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on an indictment alleging he assaulted a woman on April 13, 2019, by repeatedly punching her on the head and body, pulling her by the hair and repeatedly striking her head on the ground.

The same charge alleges Beaton also seized her by the throat and restricted her breathing, seized her by the body, repeatedly kicked her on the body, stood and stamped on her body, and caused her to lose consciousness.

The indictment also alleges a number of bail breaches by being in the same woman’s company at Swan Court in Methil on May 3, 2019, South Parks Road in Glenrothes on June 29, 2019, and Forres Drive on December 2, 2019, having been granted bail on April 15 that year on the condition he did not approach or contact her.

Defence solicitor Alexander Flett confirmed his client’s not guilty pleas to the indictment and the case has been adjourned by Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist QC until April 13 at the earliest.