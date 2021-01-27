Fife man who used cricket bat to disperse group said he gave victim ‘wee slap’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dunfermline man used a cricket bat to disperse a group of people gathered on a landing near his home.

Stefano Muscara fractured one woman’s elbow in the assault.

Depute fiscal India MacLean told Dunfermline Sheriff Court three people had gone to a friend’s home at around 10.30pm and were speaking to her on the landing outside the flat.

“A female appeared on the landing above. She said she had contacted the police and the accused then appeared behind her,” added the depute.

Muscara had a cricket bat and went down the stairs.

He moved it towards one of the group and another female blocked it, receiving a graze as a result.

Muscara then swung the bat again and struck the same female on the arm.

“She began to cry in pain and police were contacted,” said the depute.

When police went to Muscara’s flat, he told them: “I did go down and give her one.”

He was taken to Dunfermline police station and on the way there said: “It was just like giving them a wee slap. They wanted to create Saturday night drama and I ended up causing it.”

He later added: “I lost my temper and battered her arm.”

The victim was taken to hospital and was found to have sustained a fractured elbow.

Muscara, 44, of Ross Lane, admitted that on June 6, he assaulted a female by repeatedly striking her with a cricket bat to her injury.

He also admitted he was unlawfully in possession of the offensive weapon.

Sheriff Alastair Brown called for reports and Muscara will be sentenced on March 10.