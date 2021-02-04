Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thieves wearing black rubber gas masks subjected a woman to a terrifying 3am robbery in her own home.

One pinned down their 57-year-old victim on a bed while the other, Ronald Martin, ransacked her property in search of money for drugs.

Martin and his accomplice then went to a local shop and used the woman’s bank card to buy alcohol, before he went on to break into a care home and steal from residents.

Martin sneaked into Glenburnie Care Home in Leven through a bathroom window then went into residents’ rooms and took a handbag, watches, a cheque book and bank statements.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Depute Fiscal Ronnie Hay described the earlier robbery, saying Martin’s victim had been left “frightened and upset” after her ordeal.

“At 3am she woke up having heard a noise in the house. She saw the accused and another male in the bedroom wearing masks,” he said.

The court heard the woman was pinned down while Martin searched through her property.

Mr Hay added: “The complainer was unable to contact police due to her mobile phone having been stolen.”

Thieves targeted care home

He said CCTV footage taken later the same day showed Martin, 47, and another male entering residents’ rooms.

“The rooms were occupied at the time,” he said.

“Doors had been left unlocked to allow staff access.”

Martin, described as a prisoner at Perth, admitted entering a property in Scoonie Road, Leven, pinning a woman to a bed and robbing her of a mobile telephone, handbag and purse containing bank cards and a travel card while wearing a face mask and acting with another on February 13 last year.

He also admitted fraudulently using the woman’s debit card to buy goods worth £15 at the Hut Shop in Waggon Road.

Martin admitted a third charge of theft from the care home.

The court heard Martin suffered from mental illness.

However, defence solicitor Brian Black said this did not account for his actions.

“There are matters that may mitigate to a degree but he accepts in full he did what he did and he has a record which includes High Court matters,” said Mr Black.

“His sole intention on that day was to get money to buy drugs.”

Sheriff James Williamson imposed custodial sentences on all three charges totalling three years.