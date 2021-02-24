Man assaulted police officer in fracas at Dunfermline takeaway

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man assaulted a policeman after a disturbance at a hot food takeaway in Dunfermline.

Staff at the shop held Sean Reddington on the ground until officers arrived.

He was heavily drunk and became aggressive after being told he could not buy more alcohol.

A guilty plea was submitted by Reddington, 24, of Gordon Street, Lochgelly, at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on May 6 at Inchkeith Drive, Dunfermline, he assaulted a police officer by kicking him on the body. He acted in a racially aggravated manner by shouting racially offensive names at two men there.

Depute fiscal Laura McManus said the incident happened at Raja Brothers takeaway at 10.45pm.

A row broke out when he was told he could not purchase alcohol and the situation escalated.

Sheriff Pino di Emidio fined Reddington £470.