Three face drug charges after police raid property in Fife town

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Three men have appeared in court following an alleged drugs raid in Leven.

Bernard Elezaj, Edison Hasanbelli and Gazmend Xhepa all face charges of allegedly cultivating and being concerned in the supply of a controlled substance.

Police said officers searched a property in the town on Monday.

The three men, all from Leven have also been charged under the Electricity Act 1989, in relation to the alleged use of electricity meters.

Elezaj, 25, Hasanbelli, 33, and Xhepa, 28, appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

All three tendered no plea and were remanded in custody.

The cases against them were committed for further examination.

Sergeant Stuart Hay from Levenmouth Police Station said: “Intelligence from members of the public is essential in helping us identify and disrupt individuals engaged in drugs supply and I would continue to encourage anyone with information or concerns to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland through 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”