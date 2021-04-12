Fife town hit with further vandal attacks as police appeal to parents

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Lochgelly have urged parents to check where their children are after a further weekend of anti-social disruption.

Despite stepping up patrols over the weekend to target the behaviour, police reported further vandalism, littering and fire setting.

Officers from Police Scotland were called out to Lochgelly public park in relation to anti-social behaviour.

The force has now appealed to local parents in Fife and asked them to find out where their child was over the weekend.

Sharing images of the damage done in Lochgelly public park this weekend, officers said they found a large amount of litter as well as damage caused by fire.

Locals are also said to be angry at the behaviour and it’s impact on the town.

Scottish Conservative Councillor for Cowdenbeath, Darren Watt said: “It is extremely disheartening and disappointing to see that an increase in police presence over weekend did nothing to deter or combat the recent spate of anti-social behaviour and vandalism throughout the area, including at Lochgelly Public Park.

“Local residents, community groups and volunteers are extremely angry and upset, and desperately want to see some meaningful action to put a stop to the continuous chaos and mindless acts of destruction they have experienced over the couple of months.

“What is clear, is we need a more proactive approach. For example, alcohol is very much a factor and questions are rightly being asked, such as where are these young people are getting it from in the first place?”

Councillor Watt added: “I hope to speak with local police inspector later this week to discuss the ongoing issues first-hand.

“Ultimately though, parents and those responsible for these young people must step up and take ownership for their senseless behaviour and destructive actions.

“These are clearly local children intent on causing mayhem and untold damage without any care or consequence, and I echo the police’s call, and ask, do you know where your children are and what they are up to?”

It comes after a group of youths were charged following damage at a war memorial in Cowdenbeath.

Further fires in recent weeks also saw significant damage to the Lochgelly United football ground.