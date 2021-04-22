Police plea to parents as youths plan mass gathering at Fife beach this weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are warning against youths gathering in large numbers this weekend amid reports that young people are planning to descend on a Fife beauty spot.

Officers in South West Fife are urging parents of teenagers planning to flock to the popular Silver Sands beach in Aberdour on Saturday to stop them from gathering.

The beach, as well as a number of locations close to the village have been a hot spot for anti-social behaviour and petty vandalism during the coronavirus lockdown.

Information received by police suggests large numbers of young people, predominately from the Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath areas, are planning to make their way to the coast for a mass gathering at the beach in Aberdour.

Information received about a planned mass gathering at Silver Sands in #Aberdour on Saturday. Apparently youngsters from the @DunfermlinePol and @CowdenbeathPol areas making their way there by train. We're aware and so are our colleagues @BTPEastScot. Parents, have a word please. pic.twitter.com/INkM2Wq9O1 — South West Fife Police (@SWFifePolice) April 22, 2021

British Transport Police have also been informed of the potential for large numbers of young people planning to use train routes to Aberdour on Saturday.

Inspector Tony Rogers, South West Fife Community Policing, said: “We have been made aware that groups are planning to meet this weekend at Silver Sands in Aberdour, Fife.

“Whilst we understand people will want to take advantage of the good weather and enjoy the outdoors, especially as Covid restrictions have been relaxed recently with regard to numbers being able to meet up outdoors, officers will be on patrol in the area to urge people to comply with current legislation so that everyone can make use of the area safely.”