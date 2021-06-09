Fife thug loosened victim’s teeth after smashing bottle into his face

A violent brawler who plunged a bottle and a can into one man’s head and left another with a fractured eye socket has been jailed for more than two years.

26-year-old Perth Prison inmate Thomas Douglas pled guilty to three charges of assault at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Douglas attacked Darren Rooney in a car, forcing the “severely” injured driver to clamber over from the driver’s seat and escape the vehicle from the passenger side.

The relentless attack came in the early afternoon of October 24, while the car was parked on the Fife town’s Duncan Street.

Mr Rooney’s party had arrived by car at 1.10pm and around ten minutes later, as they returned to the vehicle Douglas approached and began punching.

The assault left Mr Rooney with a fractured eye socket and a fractured cheekbone.

He was taken to hospital but did not require surgery.

Douglas pled guilty to assaulting Mr Rooney by repeatedly punching him on the head to his severe injury.

Second attack

On February 27, at Kernal Way in Kirkcaldy, Douglas assaulted Jason Glen and Samantha Crawford.

The attack was carried out with another person, whose identity is unknown to the prosecution.

Rooney admitted striking Mr Glen on the head and body with a bottle, hitting him on the head with a can and repeatedly punching him on the head.

At Victoria Hospital, Mr Glen was treated for swelling on the left side of his face, superficial wounds and loose teeth.

Mr Glen had been with Samantha Crawford during Douglas’s violent outburst.

As she tried to stop him, Douglas punched her on the head.

Both assaults on that night were carried out while Douglas was on bail in connection with the incident in October.

Prison

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist explained to Douglas the first incident left a man severely injured and the second involved the use of a weapon.

He described the assaults as being “both significant acts of violence”.

Douglas had his head in his hands when Sheriff Gilchrist told him he would be sentenced to 30 months in prison for his actions.

His sentence has been backdated to March 1, the beginning of his spell in custody.