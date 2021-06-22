Man, 59, and woman, 53, charged in connection with heroin discovery at Fife property

Police have charged a man and a woman in connection with the recovery of Class A drugs found in Fife.

The charges follow a drugs raid on a property in Methil on Thursday.

A four-figure sum of heroin was discovered at the house in the Taylor Street area of the town.

A 59-year-old male and a female aged 53 were arrested and charged by police in connection with the seizure.

They are to appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers from Levenmouth Community Policing Team executed a drug search warrant at a property in Taylor Street, Methil on June 17.

“A quantity of heroin was recovered, with an estimated street value of over £1,400.

“A 59-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

“They are expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.”