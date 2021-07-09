No jail for Fife man who threatened petrol-soaked rival with blowtorch when parking row ignited

A man has been fined after dousing a rival in petrol and threatening him with a blowtorch.

Hugh Vinning said he would set David Harrison on fire during the heated argument over parking in Freuchie last summer.

The pair had been embroiled in a bitter dispute about Mr Harrison parking his car on Vinning’s King Street property.

Vinning, 57, said: “I’m going to set you on fire,” after throwing petrol for a lawnmower on Mr Harrison while clutching a blowtorch in his other hand.

On Thursday, Vinning was spared a prison sentence after previously pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to assaulting Mr Harrison on June 20 last year.

Reacted to perceived brick threat

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “This was a serious offence.

“You are 57-years-old and have no previous convictions.

“I’m also taking into account the circumstances which led up to this.

“There was a neighbourhood dispute and you reacted in the heat of the moment with some previous bother.”

The court heard how Vinning believed Mr Harrison, the son of his next-door neighbour, was going to kill him with a brick he was holding above his head.

Parking dispute

The incident was sparked after Mr Harrison had blocked Vinning’s driveway with his car when he was expecting guests to arrive.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said: “Over the past couple of weeks the dispute had escalated.

“On the day in question, the complainer left his mother’s address and engaged in conversation with the accused.

“An argument ensued between them regarding the complainer parking on the accused’s private property.”

She added: “Things got heated between the two and the accused returned to his home address.

“He returned with a plastic container in his hand along with a blowtorch.

“The complainer had been at his mother’s rear garden and felt a liquid on his left hand side, along with a smell of petrol.

“He then saw the accused with the blowtorch.”

The blowtorch was not lit at the time.

‘Matters became fractious’

Vinning pled guilty to assaulting Mr Harrison by throwing petrol on him while in possession of a blowtorch, pointing it in his direction and making a threat to set him on fire.

Solicitor Jim Laverty explained previously how his client had felt intimidated by the taller and younger Mr Harrison, who had been using his driveway to access his mother’s home.

Mr Laverty said: “Mr Harrison’s mother does not have a driveway and access to her property is via King Street.

“On June 20 Mr and Mrs Vinning were expecting family but found that Mr Harrison’s vehicle was parked on the pavement, blocking the driveway.

“Mr Vinning went to speak to Mr Harrison and matters became fractious.”

He added: “The straw that broke the camel’s back and caused Mr Vinning to lose all self-control was that a building block was raised above his head in a very threatening way.

“He thought he was about to be killed.”

Vinning was fined £800.