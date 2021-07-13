Prison threat for Kirkcaldy thug who stamped on partner’s head in the street

A Kirkcaldy thug who brutally battered his ex-partner has been told he faces prison time.

Daryl Stewart assaulted his then-partner Chelsea Smith in the middle of the road as neighbours watched in horror.

Depute Fiscal Ron Hay told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Stewart had arrived at Ms Smith’s home on Cook Street, Kirkcaldy at around 9pm and was acting “belligerently.”

Mr Hay said Stewart had consumed alcohol and Valium and went to visit neighbours across the road.

In the early hours of the morning on February 21, Ms Smith could see Stewart causing a commotion in the street as he was being refused access to the neighbours’.

Mr Hay said: “The complainer left her own property and tried to calm the accused down.

“The accused walked towards Chelsea Smith.

“As he approached her, he punched her face, kicked her head and stamped on her head at least two times.”

Police threats

Police were contacted and officers found Ms Smith bleeding, lying on the pavement.

As her nose and lips were swollen from the attack, she was taken to hospital.

She also suffered swelling and bruising to her right eye.

When Stewart was arrested, he told officers: “I will shoot you.”

Mr Hay said Stewart added: “The first petrol bomb I get is going to the police station.”

Stewart, of Cross Street in Kirkcaldy, admitted assaulting Ms Smith and acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards police.

He threatened police with violence, threatened to petrol bomb a police station, threatened to shoot and kill PC Ross Woodbridge and attempted to headbutt the officer.

He also threatened to shoot one of Ms Smith’s family members in the face with a crossbow.

‘Truly appalling behaviour’

Sheriff James Williamson told Stewart: “This is truly appalling behaviour.

“It is difficult to imagine a sentence other than a custodial one.”

Stewart, of West March Street, was released on bail and is due back in court for sentencing on August 10.

He has been issued with a non-harassment order and told not to contact Ms Smith for five years.