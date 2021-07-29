Convicted killer Barry Kidd is back in jail for threatening to murder Fife man

A convicted killer is back behind bars after threatening a rival in Cupar.

Barry Kidd was spotted with an eight-inch blade following a disturbance in the town’s Constable Acre.

The 40-year-old was jailed for 12-and-a-half years in 2009, along with Stuart Whyte, for killing a man with learning difficulties.

The pair tricked their way into Mark White‘s house in Glenrothes before punching and kicking him.

Mr White was found dead in his home after being bound and hooded in a cupboard.

Kidd was jailed on Tuesday at Dundee Sheriff Court after he admitted threatening to kill Alexander Fyffe on April 12 this year.

‘I want to kill you’

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova told how Mr Fyffe went to meet a woman who had been hassled by Kidd for money.

She said: “The complainer walked to the street to meet with the witness who was upset as the accused had been demanding money.

“The accused then walked towards the complainer shouting ‘I want to kill you ya wee fat b******’

“The accused was pushed to the ground by an associate of the complainer. The accused then went to a friend’s house nearby.”

Kidd left the house shortly after and was seen by residents to place a knife behind his back and place it into the waistband of his trousers.

He walked to the group and was heard to say: “I could get into your house without you knowing.”

‘Mouthing off’

Police were then contacted and Kidd was arrested a short distance away on Kinloss Park.

Kidd, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted threatening to kill Mr Fyffe and being found in possession of a knife.

Yvonne McKenna, defending, said: “Mr Kidd sees him (Mr Fyffe) and starts mouthing off.

“One of Mr Fyffe’s associates then refers to putting him in some kind of stranglehold before taking him to the ground.

“He comes back with a knife and it’s more bravado than anything else.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Kidd for 18 months, saying: “Luckily nothing came of it but it’s not a very bright thing to do. There’s no alternative but a custodial sentence.”