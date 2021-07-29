Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Fife

Convicted killer Barry Kidd is back in jail for threatening to murder Fife man

By Ciaran Shanks
July 29 2021, 12.00pm
Stock photo: Prisoner in handcuffs
A convicted killer is back behind bars after threatening a rival in Cupar.

Barry Kidd was spotted with an eight-inch blade following a disturbance in the town’s Constable Acre.

The 40-year-old was jailed for 12-and-a-half years in 2009, along with Stuart Whyte, for killing a man with learning difficulties.

The pair tricked their way into Mark White‘s house in Glenrothes before punching and kicking him.

Mr White was found dead in his home after being bound and hooded in a cupboard.

Kidd was jailed on Tuesday at Dundee Sheriff Court after he admitted threatening to kill Alexander Fyffe on April 12 this year.

‘I want to kill you’

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova told how Mr Fyffe went to meet a woman who had been hassled by Kidd for money.

She said: “The complainer walked to the street to meet with the witness who was upset as the accused had been demanding money.

Constable Acre

“The accused then walked towards the complainer shouting ‘I want to kill you ya wee fat b******’

“The accused was pushed to the ground by an associate of the complainer. The accused then went to a friend’s house nearby.”

Kidd left the house shortly after and was seen by residents to place a knife behind his back and place it into the waistband of his trousers.

He walked to the group and was heard to say: “I could get into your house without you knowing.”

‘Mouthing off’

Police were then contacted and Kidd was arrested a short distance away on Kinloss Park.

Kidd, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted threatening to kill Mr Fyffe and being found in possession of a knife.

Yvonne McKenna, defending, said: “Mr Kidd sees him (Mr Fyffe) and starts mouthing off.

“One of Mr Fyffe’s associates then refers to putting him in some kind of stranglehold before taking him to the ground.

“He comes back with a knife and it’s more bravado than anything else.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Kidd for 18 months, saying: “Luckily nothing came of it but it’s not a very bright thing to do. There’s no alternative but a custodial sentence.”

