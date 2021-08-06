Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Pervert blamed loose fitting trousers for public sex act near Fife Amazon depot

By Kirsty McIntosh
August 6 2021, 7.30am Updated: August 6 2021, 10.31am
Neil Cowan
Neil Cowan

A man caught on camera carrying out a solo sex act in a Fife street explained to police that his trousers were loose and had fallen down.

Neil Cowan was spotted indulging himself near Dunfermline’s Amazon warehouse building on two separate occasions.

One witness managed to get video footage of Cowan in action and passed it on to police.

But when questioned by officers, the 33-year-old told them he had problems with his trousers falling down.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]