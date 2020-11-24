Two charged after cannabis farm uncovered in Perth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Two men have been arrested following an £8,000 drugs bust in Perth.

A cannabis farm was uncovered in the Letham area of the city.

Police say the men have been charged in connection with the find and will appear in court at a later date.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Following the execution of a drugs search warrant in the Letham area of Perth on Thursday November 19, a cannabis cultivation with an estimated value of £8,000 was discovered.

“Two men aged 45 and 18 were arrested and charged. They will be reported and should appear at court at a later date.”