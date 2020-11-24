Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Two charged after cannabis farm uncovered in Perth

by Kirsty McIntosh
November 24 2020, 3.37pm Updated: November 24 2020, 3.38pm
Two men have been arrested following an £8,000 drugs bust in Perth.

A cannabis farm was uncovered in the Letham area of the city.

Police say the men have been charged in connection with the find and will appear in court at a later date.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Following the execution of a drugs search warrant in the Letham area of Perth on Thursday November 19, a cannabis cultivation with an estimated value of £8,000 was discovered.

“Two men aged 45 and 18 were arrested and charged. They will be reported and should appear at court at a later date.”

