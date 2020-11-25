Star Wars actor had a bad feeling about A9 Perthshire road rage driver

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Hollywood star has described how he was angrily confronted by another motorist during a road rage incident in Perthshire.

Star Wars actor Angus MacInnes told a court he came face-to-face with Roderick Webster after being forced to stop on a road to avoid crashing.

Mr MacInnes, who shot to fame playing Gold Leader Jon “Dutch” Vander in the original Star Wars film, was giving evidence during a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

The Canadian-born actor told the court he had been bringing his wife and a young child back from a Highland break when they hit a line of traffic on the A9.

The 73-year-old, who lives in Edinburgh, told the trial: “There was a line of traffic with a slower moving vehicle holding them up.”

The traffic continued to be held up for a period by the car.

Mr MacInnes said vehicles started to pull out to overtake the vehicle and he pulled up alongside it and saw Webster, 58, at the wheel.

He honked his horn in frustration at the driver for causing a hold-up.

Webster followed them and sped up to overtake before repeatedly braking harshly in front of their car.

He told the court Webster then forced him to stop completely by stopping his own vehicle in the middle of a narrow country road.

He told the court he was extremely concerned when he then saw the other driver getting out of his vehicle and approaching him while he was with his wife and the child.

Mr MacInnes said Webster seemed very angry and was swearing at him as well as threatening him with violence.

Webster, who told the court he is an outdoor sports instructor, denied driving dangerously and breaching the peace on July 18 last year.

However, he was found guilty of careless driving on the B8079 by overtaking then braking harshly in front of the actor’s car, forcing him to take evasive action to avoid a collision, before stopping and forcing Mr MacInnes to stop.

He was also found guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person fear or alarm, by acting in an aggressive manner, swearing and uttering threats of violence.

Webster, Burnside Place, Aviemore, was fined £600 and had six penalty points imposed on his licence.