Veteran artist to paint Armistice mural at HMP Perth remembrance garden

An octogenarian local artist will paint a 40ft memorial to veterans of WWI, WWII and the war in Afghanistan at HMP Perth in time for Armistice Day next year.

Ian Imrie, who served in the forces in Germany for two years, will get to work forming the cornerstone of a new Remembrance garden at the Fair City jail once the weather improves and coronavirus restrictions are eased.

The winter months will give painter and art dealer Ian, from Bridge of Earn, ample time to research all of the uniforms and technology which will appear on the penitentiary wall.

Earlier this summer, Ian painted a scaled down tribute to the soldiers who fell in past conflicts on a property in Marshall Place, but is looking forward to scaling up the street art.

The depiction near the Fergusson Gallery is a tribute to Ian’s grandfather Private John Hutchison, who was just 26 when he was killed at the Battle of Loos in September 1915.

Having taught evening art classes at the prison in the 1970s, Ian says he’s delighted to be back producing something at a much-changed jail and he hopes the military masterpiece will inspire inmates to pick up a paintbrush of their own.

Mr Imrie said: “I have been approached by the governor of Perth Prison to paint a mural.

“They are going to create a remembrance garden. So many ex-army veterans fall on hard times and get into trouble and end up in prison.

“The mural will be painted as a backdrop to the garden and has to be ready for Remembrance Day 2021.

“It will be about 40 metres, which is quite a challenge but there is plenty time. I will have to wait till after the lockdown and warmer weather.

“As a veteran myself it will be an honour. The mural will be in three sections – WWI, WWII and Afghanistan.”

Ian Imrie has a plethora of his distinctive urban artwork posted on walls and buildings in and around Perth City centre, including in the tunnel at Canal Street and on construction site hoarding on Glover Street.