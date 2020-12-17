Sunday, December 20th 2020 Show Links
Man charged with shoplifting in Perth city centre as enquiries reveal months of suspected wrongdoing

by Anita Diouri
December 17 2020, 1.16pm Updated: December 17 2020, 2.26pm
A man was arrested and charged yesterday in connection with five separate thefts by shoplifting at stores in Perth city centre.

The 31-year-old is also accused of two incidents of threatening and abusive behaviour.

He was kept in custody by police and is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 31 year old man was arrested in Perth yesterday in connection with five separate thefts by shoplifting at stores in the city centre, along with two incidents of threatening and abusive behaviour.

“He was kept in custody, and is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court today (17th December).”

Meanwhile, further enquiries revealed the man was wanted in connection with other crimes dating back over a number of months.

These crimes include five further thefts from houses and cars around the city.

Police say they will be dealt with at court at a later date.

