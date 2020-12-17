Man charged with shoplifting in Perth city centre as enquiries reveal months of suspected wrongdoing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man was arrested and charged yesterday in connection with five separate thefts by shoplifting at stores in Perth city centre.

The 31-year-old is also accused of two incidents of threatening and abusive behaviour.

He was kept in custody by police and is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 31 year old man was arrested in Perth yesterday in connection with five separate thefts by shoplifting at stores in the city centre, along with two incidents of threatening and abusive behaviour.

“He was kept in custody, and is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court today (17th December).”

A 31 yo man was arrested & charged yesterday in connection with 5 shopliftings from stores in the city centre. Following further enquiries, he has now also been charged with 5 more thefts from houses & cars in the city dating back months. Will appear at Perth Sheriff Court today. pic.twitter.com/svqBibR6LI — Perth & Kinross Police (@PerthKinPolice) December 17, 2020

Meanwhile, further enquiries revealed the man was wanted in connection with other crimes dating back over a number of months.

These crimes include five further thefts from houses and cars around the city.

Police say they will be dealt with at court at a later date.