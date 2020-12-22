Police called as car crashes off Perthshire road into field

Police were called after a car crashed off a Perthshire road and into a field on Tuesday morning.
The one-vehicle incident took place on the A85 Lochearnhead to Crieff road, just east of Comrie, at about 9am.
Nobody was injured in the crash.
A police spokesman said: “It came into us at 9am. It was on the A85 halfway between Comrie and Crieff.
“One car left the road and went into a field. There were no reports of any injuries. The owner has arranged for recovery.”
❗NEW⌚09.15#A85 RTC#A85 is BLOCKED W/B Comrie – Crieff due to an RTC
Police are on scene#DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/9uQQ1ijCRY
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 22, 2020
The road is said to have been blocked for about an hour while police responded to the incident.
Traffic Scotland posted: “(The) A85 is blocked westbound Comrie – Crieff due to an RTC Police are on scene.”
