Police called as car crashes off Perthshire road into field

Police were called after a car crashed off a Perthshire road and into a field on Tuesday morning.

The one-vehicle incident took place on the A85 Lochearnhead to Crieff road, just east of Comrie, at about 9am.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

A police spokesman said: “It came into us at 9am. It was on the A85 halfway between Comrie and Crieff.

“One car left the road and went into a field. There were no reports of any injuries. The owner has arranged for recovery.”

The road is said to have been blocked for about an hour while police responded to the incident.

Traffic Scotland posted: “(The) A85 is blocked westbound Comrie – Crieff due to an RTC Police are on scene.”