Ex-Dundee United midfielder Sam Stanton’s training stint with Dundee comes to an end

by George Cran
December 22 2020, 11.08am Updated: December 22 2020, 6.22pm
Sam Stanton pictured during his Dundee United days.
Sam Stanton pictured during his Dundee United days.

Former Dundee United ace Sam Stanton’s training stint with city rivals Dundee has come to an end.

The 26-year-old impressed Dark Blues boss James McPake – his former Hibs team-mate – during the two-week spell.

But Dee chiefs have decided not to offer a deal to Stanton, whose most recent club was US side Phoenix Rising.

Sam Stanton has Championship experience

Edinburgh-born Stanton helped Robbie Neilson’s United to the Championship title last term, though he left in January for Phoenix.

He played 22 times for the Tangerines in their league-winning season, scoring three times in his final five matches.

Earlier this month we revealed Dundee were planning a pre-contract swoop for United winger Paul McMullan.

The 24-year-old has struggled for game time under Micky Mellon in the Premiership this season.

Linked with Dundee United winger

When asked about McMullan two weeks ago, Dens gaffer McPake said: “Paul is a player I have admired for a while but I don’t like talking about other club’s players.

“He is a player I saw a lot of when he was on loan at St Mirren and Dunfermline.

“So I have been aware of him for a while and obviously he had a great season last year.

“But as I said, he is another club’s player, so that’s all I can really say on that.”

