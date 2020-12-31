VIDEO: Huge M90 queues and Friarton Bridge closure amid police warning of ‘very poor’ road conditions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have issued a warning to motorists after a crash closed part of a major Tayside crossing on Thursday morning, causing major traffic problems.

Emergency services were called to the M90 Perth to Edinburgh road at the Friarton Bridge following a three-vehicle collision just after 8am.

The northbound section of the road was closed for more than an hour due to the crash, with huge queues of vehicles stretching back on the route.

Four fire and rescue appliances – three from Perth and one from Dundee – were called to assist officers at the scene.

An ambulance was also called to the scene, however nobody is believed to have been injured in the incident.

UPDATE❗️⌚️08:35#M90 Friarton Bridge is now CLOSED⛔️ northbound due to an RTC. Emergency services on scene. Difficult driving conditions in the area- please #TakeCare @NETrunkRoads @PerthandKinross pic.twitter.com/JNm1PCFGar — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 31, 2020

A police spokeswoman said: “We got the the report at about 8.10am this morning. It involved three vehicles.

“An ambulance attended the scene as a precaution but there were no reports of injuries.”

The force also issued a warning about the road conditions in the area via social media.

Freezing weather on Wednesday was followed by rain in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A Tayside Police Division statement on the crash, posted to Facebook early on Thursday, read: “Due to a collision the northbound side of the M90 Friarton Bridge is closed.

“The road conditions in the area and on the bridge are very poor at the moment. Please avoid if you can.”

A fire and rescue spokesman said: “We were asked to attend at Friarton Bridge at 8.24am and we mobilised four appliances – three from Perth and one from Blackness Road.

“It was just assisting in making the vehicle safe. No equipment was used. The stop message came back at 8.43am.”

Earlier Traffic Scotland posted: “M90 Friarton Bridge is now closed northbound due to an RTC.

“Emergency services on scene. Difficult driving conditions in the area – please take care.”

The bridge reopened at about 9.50am.

A Met Office snow and ice warning is in place across Tayside and Fife until 2pm on Thursday.

It states: “Showers of rain, sleet and snow will move south across parts of Scotland, north Wales and north England through Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

“Whilst not all areas will see these where they do fall ice is expected to form.

“The showers are also likely to fall as snow at times, mainly above 200 m but to some lower levels, particularly on Thursday morning over southern Scotland.

“Some accumulations of 1-3 cm are likely, again mainly over higher ground, but 5cm or more is possible over parts of southern Scotland.”