Jackets still missing as man charged in connection with Craigdon Mountain Sports break-in

Police have charged a man in connection with a break-in at a Perth mountaineering shop – however jackets worth thousands of pounds remain missing.

Winter clothing is said to have been taken during an alleged raid of Craigdon Mountain Sports on Scott Street early on Saturday morning.

Police have charged a 41-year-old man with theft in connection with the break-in.

He is due in Perth Sheriff Court at a future date.

The force say they have carried out an “extensive” probe to trace the jackets but have so far been unable to locate them.

Officers are urging locals to contact them if offered Rab, Mountain Equipment or Petzl brand items.

Some of the coats are believed to have three-figure price tags.

A Tayside Police Division statement reads: “We can confirm that a 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a break-in and theft at Craigdon Mountain Sports in Scott Street, Perth on the 23rd.

“He will appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date.

“Unfortunately, the thousands of pounds worth of jackets that were stolen have not yet been recovered, despite extensive inquiries and property searches.

“If you have any information that could help us find them, particularly if you have been offered Rab, Mountain Equipment or Petzl brand jackets for sale since Saturday (January) 23, please contact us and let us know, either by calling 101 or 100% anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1304 of 23rd January.”