Ex of murder accused claims her former boyfriend ‘stabbed’ Dundee man Barry Dixon in court evidence

by Dave Finlay
March 4 2021, 7.16am Updated: March 4 2021, 2.23pm
Barry Dixon
The former girlfriend of a murder accused told a court that her ex stabbed a friend in her home following a confrontation.

Shannon Beattie said that she and then boyfriend Robbie Smullen had rowed on the day Barry Dixon died, after she suspected Smullen was the father of another woman’s baby.

After drinking Miss Beattie said she and Smullen were “physically fighting”.

