A young man who stabbed a rival in front of terrified shoppers on a busy Perth street has been jailed.
Nicol Gatt admitted a bloody daylight attack outside a newsagent in the city’s Balhousie Street.
The 27-year-old was caught on CCTV holding victim Steven Holden in a headlock, before knifing him in the leg.
Perth Sheriff Court heard Gatt suspected Mr Holden was in a relationship with his ex-partner.
