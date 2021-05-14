Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man accused of murdering a father-of-four in an Angus town claims he acted in self-defence.

Jackie Doig denies allegations he killed Frankie Melvin after chasing him down an Arbroath street armed with a knife.

Mr Melvin, who is originally from Dundee, was declared dead near a pedestrian underpass on Spitalfield Place in August, last year.

The 34-year-old was described by his devastated family as a “much loved son, father, brother, partner and uncle.”

They said his loss was “sorely felt by many”.

A pre-trial hearing for 42-year-old Doig was held at Glasgow High Court on Friday.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson, representing Doig, confirmed his client pleads not guilty to all three charges.

He said that a special defence of self defence would be lodged with the court ahead of the trial.

Judge Lady Stacey said the trial could not yet be scheduled because of continuing coronavirus restrictions, but set a follow-up preliminary hearing for July 23.

The allegations

Doig, formerly of Dundee, is accused of assaulting Mr Melvin in Newbigging Drive and Spitalfield Place, Arbroath, on August 26.

It is alleged he repeatedly punched and kicked him on the head and body, pursued him while armed with a knife and repeatedly stabbed him on the body and murdered him.

Doig is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by removing and concealing clothes he wore during the alleged killing and concealing mobile phones.

Prosecutors say he did this to avoid detection and prosecution.

It is further claimed, on the same day as the alleged murder, Doig was concerned in the supply of Etizolam, a class C drug.

Doig did not attend the virtual hearing.

Investigation

A major police investigation was launched when Mr Melvin’s body was discovered at about 6pm.

Officers cordoned off the street, along with connecting Newbigging Drive, for several days.

The investigation involved door-to-door enquiries and a trawl through CCTV footage gather from local businesses and private homes. Residents had to be signed in and out of buildings within the cordon.

In a statement released by Police Scotland at the time, Detective Inspector Allan Thompson thanked the community in Arbroath for its patience and support.

He also urged people not to post anything on social media that could jeopardise criminal proceedings.